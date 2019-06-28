Home | News | General | Ex-corps member praises mom, narrates how she gave up all to train him and 8 others (photos)

- A recently discharged corps member celebrated his mom, to whom he said he owes his success

- According to him, his mother gave up everything and sold her farm products just to take care of him and eight other children

- The grateful man shared photos of his mom and spoke of how her kindness influenced him to also do good

A Nigerian man identified as Ebubechukwu recently posted a series of tweets in which he spoke emotionally about his mom. According to the guy who was newly discharged from NYSC, he owes his success to his mother.

Ebube spoke of how his mom gave up everything including her farm produce to cater for him and eight other children. She wanted her kids to have the education that she did not have.

The ex-corps member remembered his mom's sacrifices with fondness and said that he holds these memories in his heart with tears of joy.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

Due to the sacrifices his mom did to ensure his happiness, Ebube decided to also tow the path of kindness. Hence, he started an NGO designed to render community services and send kids to school.

See his posts below:

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

READ ALSO: Pretty corps member embraces mentally unstable man, says he made her day (photos)

Many Nigerians reacted to this very emotional story. See some reactions below:

READ ALSO: Graduates who skip NYSC cannot be disqualified from elections - Court

Recently, a man celebrated his sister who was newly discharged from NYSC service. He praised her for delaying her own education just so he could graduate from school.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better.

Top 5 Ways Not To Let NYSC Service Ruin Your Relationship | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...