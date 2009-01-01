Home | News | General | Juliet Ibrahim fights COZA member over his support for Pastor Fatoyinbo, he fires back at the actress

- Actress Juliet Ibrahim has engaged in a war of words with a COZA church member, Wale Jana for defending his pastor

- This is coming up shortly after Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo was accused of raping an underaged girl who happens to be married to singer Timi Dakolo now

- Ajana seem pretty confident in his argument which supports the alleged action of the pastor

Following the allegation made by Timi Dakolo's wife, Busola,against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, accusing him of forcefully having his way with her when she was underaged girl many years ago, several comments have been passed on the internet.

However, one stood out. It was submitted by COZA member and struggling entrepreneur, Wale Aladejana on Instagram. The advent follower of Pastor Biodun stated that the allegation was just a stunt by both Timi and his wife to make money.

He also discredited the character of the couple and insinuated that since they had 'skeletons' in their cupboard, they have no right to ruin the image of the pastor whether the Biodun Fatoyinbo commited the said crime or not.

Read his post below:

His comment got many Nigerians angry and most of them aired their disgust and disappointment on his page.

One of the comments was made by actress, Juliet Ibrahim who called out Wale for being a cheerleader of such a pastor.

Read below:

In response, Jana ridiculed Ibrahim about not making the cut to be his brand ambassador

See below:

Meanwhile, many Nigerian celebrities have vowed to stand with Busola as she takes on this battle with the said pastor and finally face her fear after many years of living in trauma.

Just recently, Abike Dabiri, the former aide to President Buhari, weighed in on the ongoing heated scandal involving Busola Dakolo and Biodun Fatoyinbo.

The ex-aide who seemed very disturbed and angry about the accusation shared a post on her Twitter page in which she professed her support for Busola Dakolo. She reminisced on how she supported the bill which prescribes life imprisonment for those who molest others.

