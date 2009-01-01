Home | News | General | How I went in vs how I came out - Lady shares amazing transformation photos after her NYSC

- A young lady, Ronke Badamisi, has shared her weight loss journey with social media users

- Ronke who just completed her NYSC shared amazing transformation photos

- The lady revealed that she is proud of herself

Obesity is an issue affecting a number of people as they find that gaining weight is easier than losing it. However, time has shown that it takes dedication and discipline to gain the desired body shape.

A former corps member, Ronke Badamisi, has shared several photos showing her weight loss journey. The lady shared photos of herself at the beginning of her NYSC and at the end of it when she passed out.

The obvious difference between her size has left several people amazed.

Ronke shared the photos and wrote:

“How I went in VS How I came out !!!✅ The last picture is my favorite, my nysc year was a life changing period for me . I remember how I use to ‘occupy space ‘ in group photos , but now I am normal weight with everybody and I don’t look like anyone’s mother anymore . My journey is 10 months old next week . To every one who inboxed me and I promised them a weight loss class in July , I am sorry . Next one will be in September when I am celebrating my one year journey, so many unfinished businesses to wrap up and deal with . I am really happy with myself and really excited about how far I have come .”

This is encouraging.

Just recently, Legit.ng reported that a pastor, Tony Rapu, shared amazing transformation photos of a substance abuse victim he rescued from the streets.

Lizzy is said to have attended a high-brow school in Lagos and that she got hooked on the substance after her boyfriend at the time introduced her to it.

