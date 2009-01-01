Home | News | General | Lady displeased after unknowingly paying 4-year rent in house owned by boyfriend

Most times we spend a huge part of our lives with strangers who claim to love and know us. Yes, I said that.

Ever heard of sleeping with the enemy? A lot of people have no idea that the partners they sleep next to are actually dangerous and untruthful.

A Twitter user learnt all this the hard way after discovering a man she had dated for four years had been deceiving her all alone.

Nolusindiso Mkungeka, a South African woman, said she helped her lover pay rent for four whole years.

The gag is, the house actually belonged to her boyfriend so once you put two and two together, you will find out the landlord was none other than her bae.

"Rented a house with bae for four years only to find out he owns it," she said.

And with that short statement, Twitter was abuzz with a mixture of emotions.

Apparently, Mkungeka bumped into municipal letters that confirmed her man was the rightful owner of the home.

When she confronted her man, all he could say was "surprise."

While some found her sentiments to be funny, others just wondered what type of psycho would hide such a secret for all that while.

Some netizens sympathised with the poor lady and advised her to run for the hills as fast as she could.

Lol! So Imagine that last minute rush to scrape up all the savings you have at the end of the month just to pay rent to none other than the man of your dreams.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously gathered the report of a lady who shared the story of how she discovered love in the most unusual way. The lady narrated how she fell in love with a man that took proper care of her apartment when she was out of turn.

