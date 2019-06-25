Home | News | General | Oyo pensioners commend Makinde over prompt payment of salaries and pensions

The Nigeria union of pensioners, Oyo state branch, has commended the state governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, for prompt payment of salaries and pension of workers on the payroll of Oyo state civil service.

The pensioners, in a letter addressed to the office of the chief press secretary to Governor Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, which was signed by the state secretary of the union, Comrade Olusegun Abatan, stated that for the first time in the history of Oyo state pensioners and workers, salaries and pensions were received on the Tuesday, June 25.

According to the pensioners, the development was a fulfillment of Makinde’s election promise to that effect.

The pensioners also stated that it was commendable that Makinde ordered the payment of May salaries immediately he was sworn in as governor on Wednesday, May 29.

According to the pensioners, members of the union were delighted following the fulfillment of Gov. Seyi Makinde’s pledge to put smile on faces of the civil servants and pensioners by paying their salaries on 25th of every month.

The statement read in part: “Oyo state pensioners are highly delighted with His Excellency, the Executive Governor of the State, Mr Seyi Makinde on his strides since he assumed the mantle of governance in Oyo state.

“For the first time in the history of Oyo state pensioners and workers, June 2019 pensions and salaries were paid on June 25, 2019, leading credence to His Excellency’s promise that salaries and pensions would be paid on the 25th of every month.”

The statement also appreciated the governor for paying the pensions of both retired primary school teachers and local government pensioners in full compared to the previous administration that paid in percentages.

The pensioners further stated: “The most pleasant is that Engr.’Seyi Makinde has put a stop to payment of retired primary school teachers and local government pensioners in percentage and since he came on board retired primary school teachers have been paid their full pensions.

“Right at his inauguration, the governor pledged his four-year salaries to the payment of retired primary school teachers, Oyo state pensioners couldn’t have got a better compassionate friend than Engr. Seyi Makinde.”

Meanwhile, Governor Makinde on Monday, June 24, presented the certificate of Occupancy (C of O) for the construction of a new retail outlet of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) within two days of application.

A statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa informed that the conglomerate’s application for the new outlet was stalled by bureaucratic bottlenecks under the immediate past administration in the state.

According to the statement, the NNPC team led by the Chief Operating Officer, Downstream, Engineer Adeyemi Adetunji had visited the governor on Friday, June 21, to request for an approval for the new outlet following the failure of a previous effort.

Governor Makinde immediately approved the request and assured the NNPC team that he would personally sign the C of O for the new outlet which he did.

