Funmi Iyanda reacts to Busola Dakolo's allegation of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo molesting her

- The wife to popular singer Timi Dakolo, Busola, recently accused Abuja pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo of molesting her as a teenager

- Busola revealed that he molested her on two occasions when she was a teenager living in Ilorin

- Several celebrities have spoken up about the issue including veteran broadcaster, Funmi Iyanda

Many people regard celebrities as having picture perfect lives but received a great shock after the wife of popular singer Timi Dakolo, Busola, spoke on her messy past with a well-known pastor.

Busola accused Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) of forcefully having his way with her when she was just a teenager.

Busola Dakolo: Pastor Fatoyinbo must go to jail - Veteran TV gal Funmi Iyanda reacts

Busola recounted the alleged wrong-doings of the pastor in an exclusive interview with Y Naija. The pretty mother of three added that she was molested by the pastor on two different occasions.

As expected, shortly after the accusation, there was an uproar on social media with several Nigerians reacting to the news.

Several celebrities also lent their voice to the situation including veteran broadcaster, Funmi Iyanda.

In a tweet she posted, she explained that she believes Busola’s account of the situation and that she expects the pastor to go to jail for the alleged atrocities.

She tweeted: “I believe Busola Dakolo. Every word she uttered. There are many layers of power, politics, manipulation and crime woven through her brave revelations. I expect that Pastor Biodun will go to jail or whatever the equivalent of that is in Nigeria now.”

Just recently, Legit.ng shared seven shocking things Busola Dakolo revealed about how COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, allegedly assaulted her as a teenager.

She explained how they met, how he allegedly forced his way with her at her parent's home in Ilorin, how he molested her the second time and how she finally confided in her sister.

