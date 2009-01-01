Home | News | General | Busola Dakolo: Ex-aide to Buhari Abike Dabiri vows to support her as COZA drama intensifies

Abike Dabiri, the former aide to President Buhari, has weighed in on the ongoing heated scandal involving Busola Dakolo and Biodun Fatoyinbo. The latter recently came out to accuse the COZA pastor of molesting her when she was 17.

The ex-aide who seem very disturbed and angry about the accusation shared a post on her Twitter page in which she profess her support for Busola Dakolo. She reminisced on how she supported the bill which prescribes life imprisonment for those who molest others.

Through her words, it is evident that Abike does not mind taking legal action against Fatoyinbo. In fact, she expressly told Busola that she has got her back.

Abike's post generated quite a number of reactions. Many Nigerians urged her on and went on to further castigate the pastor.

Recently, Don Jazzy expressly showed his support for Busola Dakolo. He commended her for coming out to speak her truth and giving a voice to many voiceless ladies.

