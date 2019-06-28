Home | News | General | England legend reacts to Snoop Dogg post on social media using his image

- Paul Gascoigne has hits back at ‘f***ing’ Snoop Dogg after rap star used his picture in anti-alcohol abuse post

- The American rapper tried justifying that ma'rijuana is better than taking alcohol

- Dogg tried comparing pictures of the England icon with his own to support his claims

Paul Gascoigne has hit back at Snoop Dogg after the American rapper criticized the England star appearance in an unprovoked attack on the social media.

According to UK Sun report, the 52-year-old, who was subjected to "alcohol abuse" unknowingly stressed he was not aware what the hip hop star was "snooping about".

Snoop Dogg uploaded an image of himself, a self-acclaimed "marijuaana abuser", to make people the drug is not as harmful as alcohol.

In a Twitter post, Gazza dismissed the incident with a wave of hand, even as he ensured the message got to his manager Shane Whitfield.

"Just back from doing charity work in Spain then just when U thought it was safe2get out of the water f***ing snoop dog turns up [sic].

"FFS SHANE what’s he snooping about for,” Gascoigne tweeted.

Interestingly, moments later his fans took to the social media to drum support for Gascoigne, who has been battling with alcohol and mental health issues.

One fan, Darren, posted: "Honestly a lot of people thought the worst would happen to you. But you’ve got on the straight and narrow which a lot of others struggle or never do. Now look at you. Respect."

Another simply known as Grant, noted: "He wants you to take him for a walk Gazza."

Twitter user Steve added: "Perhaps snoop bog should concentrate on your good things and were you are now instead of digging up your past."

Gazza also uploaded a cartoon character of Snoopy before pleading with the rap star for kindness and respect.

"If they respect you, respect them.

"If they disrespect you, still respect them,” Gascoigne summed up.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that fans have taken to social media to lash out at Snoop Dogg after using England legend Paul Gascoigne in a post campaigning against the negative effects of "alcohol abuse".

The American rapper recently posted a pictured on his official Instagram page showing former footballer in a negative light.

Dogg, 47, put placed side-by-side two pictures of the 52-year-old - one at age 20 and the other when he was 47 to show just how much he's changed.

