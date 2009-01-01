Home | News | General | ORide launches in Nigeria, offers amazing prices

● ORide, a new on-demand motorbike hailing service has launched in Nigeria

● The ORide service can be accessed in the OPay app currently on Android and iOS.

● Launching first in Lagos, expansion plans have been made to cities like Ibadan.

● Passengers can take advantage of up to 90% discounts on fares during the current promo, off every trip

ORide, a new and innovative on-demand motorbike ride-hailing service has launched its services in Lagos Nigeria with immediate expansion plans throughout Nigeria.

Driven by technology, the ORide service is accessible via the OPay app - a super app that’s available on Android and iOS, with features that cater to a range of lifestyle demands including food order and delivery, utility bills payment, cash access and more.

Launched in May 2019 with initial operations flagging off in Lagos, the service has since expanded into other cities like Ibadan.

The service launches with ORide Green, its flagship motorbike models of 200cc engine specification aimed at servicing long distance trip requests as well as ORide Street, its lighter offering to cater to shorter intra-city trips.

ORide is a solution to a myriad of transport challenges, particularly heavy traffic. The service offers flexible payment options including cash, card payment, and payment through the OPay app that allows riders to access promotional offerings.

Iniabasi Akpan, country manager at Opay says: “About 25-30% of the Nigerian adult population are uneducated, poor, and have little or no access to financial services. As a business, we exist to remove the barriers to financial services and access to a better quality of life for the underprivileged and the financially excluded. Through our business operations, we provide opportunities for operators and users in the less formal and informal sector to access the tools, training, skills and finance they need for a better life leveraging the use of mobile phones and technology. ORide is just one of those channels we consider vital to achieving our goals of providing access to financial services and improving the quality of life of low-income families. There are also several other social benefits of ORide which includes the potential to create more than 100,000 tax paying jobs, easing the movement of people and goods, and boosting commerce and entrepreneurship.”

A huge emphasis has been placed on driver training and safety. Several steps have been taken to ensure this.

Ridwan Olalere, director of product says: “All ORide motorbike riders have been trained by safety professionals - our first training resulted in a 50% pass rate. We have then taken steps to hold a monthly class for the riders. All ORide motorbikes come with a pre-adjusted speed limit of 60kmph. Also, the motorbikes have unique tracking devices attached to them and can be tracked online in real time”.

Both riders and passengers who take ORide are covered by comprehensive insurance and will also have access to 24hrs customer support service. In addition, Riders have access to healthcare.

Customers can download the Opay app now on iOS and Android or from the ORide website and for this July, pay only N200 for every trip they take that’s less than N2000.

Download the OPay app on Google Play store or iOS app store.

See more photos below:

[Sponsored]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...