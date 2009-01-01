Home | News | General | South Africa beat neighbours Namibia in tough Group D clash at AFCON 2019

Bongani Zungu’s goal was all South Africa needed to beat neighbours Namibia 1-0 helps Bafana beat Brave Warriors 1-0 on Friday, June 28, at the ongoing AFCON in Egypt.

The encounter saw both sides eager to return to winning ways after losing their first games.

However, at the end of the first stanza, none of the sides were able to break the deadlock going into the break.

The second started almost the same as the first but goals were hard to come by.

But in the 68th minute Bongani Zungu netted the opener to see Bafana Bafana go into the lead.

Despite other late chances no other goal was scored as the scoreboard read South Africa 1-0 Namibia at the blast of the final whistle.

…More to follow

