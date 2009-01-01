Home | News | General | Security: Support us, Army begs Nigerians

- Nigerians have been urged to support Nigeria's army

- The call was made by the leadership of the Army Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai in Borno state

- Buratai said that the army is making progress toward the development of the nation

- Going further, he urged Nigerians and media to desist from negative report capable of breaching the peace

The Nigerian Army has called for the support of Nigerians in its efforts to ensure peace, security and protection of lives and property.

The chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai made the call in Maiduguri on Friday, June 28, at a news conference to herald the 2019 combined Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) Combat Support Arms Training Week.

Both events are due to take place in Lagos between July 1 and July 6.

READ ALSO: Okorocha’s daughter’s shopping complex reportedly raided by taskforce team

Buratai noted that the army had been making progress toward the development of the nation.

He, therefore, urged the people and media in particular should desist from negative report capable of breaching the peace.

“we assure all Nigerians that the Nigerian army will continue to work hard and collaboration with other security agencies toward ensuring peace and security of our citizens.

The theme of the 2019 NADCEL is “Professionally responsive soldiering: A panacea for successful military operations.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the chief of army staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, asked troops of Operation Lafiya Dole to tell him their challenges in the battlefield.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Buratai on Wednesday, June 26, interacted with the troops in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Can Nigerian Soldiers really not deal with Boko Haram fighters?| Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...