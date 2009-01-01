Home | News | General | NiMET predicts thunderstorms over most parts of Nigeria for Saturday, June 29

- NiMET has predicted thunderstorm activities over most part of the country

- According to NiMET, northern states will be partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with chances of thunderstorm

- The agency predicted chances of thunderstorms over Maiduguri and Southern Kano

Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) has predicted thunderstorm activities over most part of the country on Saturday, June 29.

The agency`s “ Weather Outlook“ on Friday in Abuja predicted cloudy conditions over central states with chances of thunderstorm over Benue and Taraba states in the morning.

It further predicted thunderstorms over Abuja, Plateau, Kaduna and Nassarawa axis later in the day with day and night temperatures of 25 to 32 degree celsius and 18 to 24 degree celsius.

READ ALSO: Okorocha’s daughter’s shopping complex reportedly raided by taskforce team

According to NiMET, northern states will be partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with chances of thunderstorm activities over Gusau, Sokoto and Katsina in the morning hours.

The agency predicted chances of thunderstorms over Maiduguri and Southern Kano later in the day with day and night temperatures of 32 to 35 degree celsius and 22 to 24 degree celsius respectively.

“For southern states, cloudy morning is anticipated with chances of rains over Imo State, Lagos and Calabar.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

“Thunderstorms/rains are anticipated over the entire region in the afternoon/evening hours with day and night temperature of 28 to 32 degree celsius and 21 to 23 degree celsius respectively,” NiMET predicted.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Nigeria deserves more than Buhari can offer - Obasanjo - on Legit TV:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...