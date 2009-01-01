Home | News | General | Sue us if you dare - Singer Timi Dakolo sends Pastor Fatoyinbo a message as he shares more details

- Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo is currently in the middle of child molestation allegations after popular singer's wife accused him of forcing himself on her

- Busola Dakolo had accused the pastor in a very candid interview, where she alleged that the pastor had his way with her as a teenager

- After the explosive interview, husband, Timi Dakolo, has dared the pastor to sue them

Legit.ng had recently reported that popular Nigerian singer's wife, Busola Dakolo, had accused Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of Common Wealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) of molesting her as a teenager.

The candid interview comes weeks after similar allegations of assault were raised against the pastor. Before the interview, singer Timi Dakolo had publicly accused the pastor. He had even revealed that he knew someone who was a victim.

Now that his wife has opened a can of worms against the popular pastor, Dakolo openly challenged the man of God. He took to social media to dare the COZA pastor to sue himself and his wife.

Dakolo, who dared the pastor to sue in a long post, had also shared more details about the allegations.

According to him, Fatoyinbo had forced himself on a child twice in the space of four days and even threatened to hurt her family if she exposed him.

He also claimed that Fatoyinbo had strangled a child in the back of his car and told her to be happy that a man of God did it to her.

Read post below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that celebrities had taken to social media to support colleague Timi Dakolo's wife after she had an explosive interview about the popular pastor had molested her as a child.

