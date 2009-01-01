Home | News | General | Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo finally speaks out against allegations, says legal action would be taken

- Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, who is currently in the middle of child molestation allegations, finally speaks out

- The pastor had vowed to take legal action against those who accused him of molesting a child

- In an explosive interview, Busola Dakolo had that the pastor had his way with her as a teenager

- After the candid interview, singer husband, Timi Dakolo, had dared the pastor to sue them

The drama between the Dakolos and popular Nigerian pastor continues. Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of Common Wealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) has finally addressed the allegations against him

Legit.ng had recently reported that popular Nigerian singer's wife, Busola Dakolo, had accused Pastor Fatoyinbo of molesting her as a teenager.

In a long statement, Pastor Fatoyinbo denied the allegations laid against, stating that he has never forced himself on anyone before even as an unbeliever. Fatoyinbo shared the statement on his Instagram page.

READ ALSO: Biodun Fatoyinbo: Oby Ezekwesili speaks on COZA pastor allegations, tells him to respond

The COZA, who confirmed that Busola had been a member of his church in 1999, noted that he never had any private interactions with her except for his pastoral duties.

He expressed disappointment at the fact that Busola and her singer husband would come after him.

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

According to him, he has spoken to his lawyers about the allegations and a decision has been made to take legal actions against the allegations.

Fatoyinbo thanked his members for supporting him, adding that he would fight the case. He also claimed that the allegations were laid in an attempt to attack the church.

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

Read post below:

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

This statement is coming not long after Timi Dakolo dared the pastor to sue himself and his wife. The singer had shared a long post on his Instagram page, calling out and sharing more details about the incident.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Entertainment Gist: Is Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo guilty of assaulting Timi Dakolo's wife Busola? - Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...