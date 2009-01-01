Home | News | General | I'd advise the pastor to quickly respond - Oby Ezekwesili says as she addresses allegations against Fatoyinbo

- A molestation allegation against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo has been the trending topic on social media

- There have been lots of mixed reactions to the allegations against the pastor. Some Nigerians are unable to believe the allegations while others have called for justice

- The trouble began after wife of popular musician, Busola Dakolo, accused the pastor of molesting her as a child

- Politician and activist has joined the group of people asking the pastor to defend himself against the allegations

Reactions on the topic of child molestation accusation laid against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of Common Wealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) continue to surface on social media.

Many celebrities have chosen to stand with singer Timi Dakolo and his wife, Busola, ever since Busola came out to reveal her truth. Legit.ng had reported that Busola had accused Fatoyinbo of molesting her as a teenager.

Politician and activist, Oby Ezekwesili, has also addressed the issue on social media. The politician took to her Twitter account to express her thoughts after reading the interview.

Ezekwesili stated that what she read is a horrific experience. She also prayed for Busola's rapid healing.

According to the activist, molestation is a scourge that must be fought. She went ahead to advise Fatoyinbo to respond to the allegations as quickly as possible.

"I have just read @YNaija interview with Mrs Busola Dakolo on her former Pastor, Pastor Fatoyinbo of COZA. What I read is too horrific an experience. I pray Healing. R@pe is a scourge we must all fight. I’d advise the Pastor to quickly respond to her weighty charges. Quickly."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that celebrities had taken to social media to support colleague Timi Dakolo's wife after she had an explosive interview about the popular pastor had molested her as a child.

