Biodun Fatoyinbo: Davido joins IStandwithBusola, says 'we are all here for you'

- Busola Dakolo recently opened a can of worms on social media after she revealed that she had been molested as a teenager

- The mother of three alleged that she had been molested by Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo a long time ago

- After the revelation, celebrities took to their social media platforms to support Busola Dakolo

In a recent development, Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has taken to social media to show his support for Busola Dakolo after she revealed that she had been molested as a teenager.

Busola, the wife of popular singer, Timi Dakolo, recently accused Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of Common Wealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), of molesting her as a child. The mother of three had made the allegations in an interview.

After the interview, Nigerian celebrities like Banky W and Toke Makinwa had taken to social media to express support for Busola. Davido has also joined the I stand with Busola team as he showed his support on Instagram.

The singer had made his support for Busola known after responding to a post she made on Instagram. The singer had expressed that he is supports Busola Dakolo. He wrote: "We are all here for you."

Davido joins celebs supporting Busola Dakolo Source: Busola Dakolo

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Timi Dakolo dared the pastor to sue himself and his wife. The singer had shared a long post on his Instagram page, calling out and sharing more details about the incident.

