I have never in my life raped anybody -Pastor Biodun Fatoyino reacts to Busola Dakolo's rape allegation
COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, has denied the rape allegations leveled against him by Timi Dakolo's wife, Busola.
In a statement he released this evening, Fatoyinbo said he has never raped anyone before. He accused Timi and his wife of trying to extort him.
Read the full statement below...
Interestingly, this is not the first accusation being publicised about the same pastor. A few years ago, a former church member Ese Walter accused Fatoyinbo of sleeping with her and destroying her in many ways than she can admit.
According to her, the Pastor told her to feel at home and should not be "shy".
She alleged that he told her to order for "alcohol, feel free and order what you want."
Ese Walters said she felt guilty at first that she and the pastor were getting involved however, Mr. Fatoyinbo told her that he will “ teach you a level of grace that you don’t understand."
He never gave a reply to Ese's accusations, he only promised a robust response but never replied
