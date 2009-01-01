I have never in my life raped anybody -Pastor Biodun Fatoyino reacts to Busola Dakolo's rape allegation
Sue us if you dare - Busola, Timi Dakolo tells Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo
- 9 hours 50 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Timi and Busola Dakolo have dared COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo to sue them if he’s sure that the accusation of rape against him by them is false.
Recall that early this morning during an exclusive Y! TV interview with Chude Jideonwo, the founder of Joy Inc., Busola explained that while she was a member of the church, she was raped by the pastor when she was still under the age of 18. .
The interview came months after Timi Dakolo called out the Abuja-based pastor over his alleged sexual relationship with female church members, even as he encouraged other victims who have gone through the experience to speak up.
Now the couple separately took to their social media account to tell the “man of God” to sue them if he dares. See their posts below:
Timi's posts:
Interestingly, this is not the first accusation being publicised about the same pastor. A few years ago, a former church member Ese Walter accused Fatoyinbo of sleeping with her and destroying her in many ways than she can admit.
According to her, the Pastor told her to feel at home and should not be "shy".
She alleged that he told her to order for "alcohol, feel free and order what you want."
Ese Walters said she felt guilty at first that she and the pastor were getting involved however, Mr. Fatoyinbo told her that he will “ teach you a level of grace that you don’t understand."
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 96 of 96