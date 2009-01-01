This story rings false, cannot stand the light of cross-examination -Reno Omokri reacts to Busola Dakolo's rape story

Busola Dakolo made headlines earlier today when she revealed in an interview that she was raped twice byCOZA Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo when she was fresh out of secondary school.





She added that after allegedly raping her, he told her she should be happy it was a man of God who disvirgined her.





Reno Omokri has reacted to the intervew which has since gone viral on the internet with most celebrities supporting Busola Dakolo over Pastor Fatoyinbo.





In a post he shared on Instatgram, Reno stated that even though he isn't a fan of Fatoyinbo, Busola's story doesn't add up and cannot stand up in court or in the light of cross examination.







He further said Nigerians are too gullible and are easily manipulated.





Read his post below.





For The Body of Christ, Not For Pastor Fatoyinbo





I have NEVER liked Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of COZA for reasons that I will not say publicly. However, I am mature enough to divorce my emotions and be led by logic. And I counsel those now condemning him to do the same.





The average Black African is easily moved to hysteria by excitable emotions. This is why it is RIDICULOUSLY easy to manipulate Africans with the media Satan does his best work with such people, who can’t suppress emotion in preference to logic.





Think. Dont emote. A pastor comes to your house early in the morning. He does not know who will open when he knocks, or who is at home. He knocks and immediately you open he pushed you to a chair and raped you in your pyjamas. Do people think?





Even the most USELESS movie director wont accept such a plot in a B rated Hollywood/Nollywood/Bollywood movie. A movie has to have PLAUSIBILITY. I dont like pastor Fatoyinbo, but I won’t suspend my intellect because of my dislike of the fellow.





After he allegedly raped her, she kept quiet for enough time for him to go to his car and get a soda drink for her? It does not ADD UP. My dislike for Biofun Fatoyinbo won’t make me become a SLANDERER by default. This story rings very FALSE.





I am an advocate of morality. For years, I publicly preach against premarital and extramarital sex. I pastored a congregation in Abuja for years. I will NEVER, EVER, support RAPE. But satan is going about like a roaring lion seeking whom to consume!





Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo is SLEEK. Too sleek for my liking. What type of sleek man will rape an underaged girl in HER PARENTS HOUSE. While HER SIBLINGS are AT HOME. And then leave her to go get a drink from his car. Is this mass HYPNOSIS.





Do we Black African of the Nigerian variety think at all? Do we only exist in the soulish realm? I have a Masters in Law from England. The story CANNOT stand up in court. The story CANNOT stand up in the light of cross examination.





I give you my word that if you gave satan 10 minutes to manipulate the minds of Nigerians, he will get a sizeable number of Nigerians to believe that Jesus is evil and he satan is good. We are too gullible, excitable and emotional.

