I will work against APC if Gov. Bello is denied ticket – Smart Adeyemi





A former lawmaker representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Senator Smart Adeyemi, has threatened to work against the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) if the incumbent Governor, Yahaya Bello is denied the ticket to fly the party flag in the forthcoming gubernatorial poll.





Senator Adeyemi disclosed this on Thursday at the All Progressive Congress stakeholders’ forum held in Lokoja.





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed November 16th 2019 for the governorship election in Kogi and Bayelsa States.





The former Nigeria Union of Journalist President said the political destiny of the Western Senatorial district lies in the return of the governor.

According to him, for fairness, justice and equity, Gov Bello is the best for the APC in November.





“Other senatorial districts have ruled Kogi State for two terms. Now a brother from Kogi central, who has done very well in his first tenure; should also be given another opportunity.





“If Gov. Bello is given the opportunity to lead us for another four years, I am convinced that we in the West will rule Kogi State.





“I am using this medium to beg our party leaders not to make the mistake of allowing one to change a winning team in Kogi State. Those who say APC cannot win Kogi under Bello are not God, because he is covenant child. If Governor Bello is denied the APC ticket, some of us might be forced to work against the party,” he said.





Also speaking, the Senator representing Kogi East Senator, Isah Jibrin Echocho, traced the current problem of the state to abuse of trust.





Jibri, while lamenting that, those the governor empowered were the one fighting against him, insisted that the APC should adopt the indirect primary if they want to retain Kogi State.





It was, however, gathered that Governors Malla Buni of Yobe and Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi States were in attendance.

