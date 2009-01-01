I’ll be declared Osun Governor July 5 – Adeleke





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, was on Thursday, upbeat that he would become governor on July 5.





Adeleke spoke at the PDP secretariat in Osogbo, while receiving the Osun West Action Democratic Party (ADP)’s Senatorial Candidate for 2019 elections, Dr. Dotun Babayemi and his supporters, Tribune reports.





The Supreme Court will next Friday deliver judgement on his appeal against the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election, Governor Oyetola, who was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).





While speaking, Adeleke urged party members to remain calm and prayerful.

He expressed optimism that PDP will get “a favourable verdict”.





Adeleke, represented by the chairman of the party in Osun, Hon. Soji Adagunodo assured that the state would witness a new dawn of development when he assumes office.





PDP South-West zonal chairman, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, lauded both new and old members of the party for their commitment and vowed to give necessary support towards ensuring unity among them.





Babayemi disclosed that he and his supporters decided to join PDP because of their belief in the party and prayed for Adeleke’s victory in his case before the Supreme Court.





He stated, “We pray for PDP’s victory in the matter before to the Supreme Court. We believe in the party and we shall join forces to reposition.”

