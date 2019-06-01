NBC withdraws suspension on AIT, RayPower
The National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, has lifted the operational suspension earlier placed on DAAR Communications PLC, owners of popular television and radio stations, AIT and RayPower FM.
It was earlier that the two parties had reached an agreement.
Malam Isaq Modibbo Kawu, Director General of the commission, announced the settlement on Friday.
The settlement, he however said, is based on the fulfilment of some conditions.
Details later…
