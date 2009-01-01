Home | News | General | Osun guber: Adeleke denies news report on Supreme Court judgement

Osun governorship hopeful, Senator Ademola Adeleke has denied news reports that he boasted about the outcome of the Supreme Court judgement.

The reports had suggested that Adeleke boasted that he would be defeat incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola at the apex court.

Adeleke described the report as the misrepresentation as the handiwork of All Progressives Congress (APC) agents.

In a statement issued on his behalf by the south-west leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and signed by zonal publicity secretary, Ayo Fadaka, Adeleke said his message to party faithfuls delivered by the Osun state chairman of the party, Hon Soji Adagunodo only expressed his confidence in the capability of the Supreme Court to ensure that justice is done in the matter.

The statement read: “Our governorship hopeful asked the people not to be scared of rumours making the rounds that a particular national leader of APC and two other governors of the party are pilling undue pressure on the court.

“He affirmed absolute respect, trust and confidence in the integrity of the court as the last hope of the common man to set standard and adjudicate fairly on issues.

“Nowhere did our governor in waiting boasted of any fore-knowledge or preempt the decision of our lord justices. We are aware that media agents of APC have twisted his statements for a failed sinister motive. We condemn such misrepresentation as ungentlemanly and unacceptable.

“Senator Adeleke who is currently in the United States for medicals only called for prayers for a favourable verdict of the Supreme Court through the state chairman of the party. We thus issue this statement to correct the impression that Senator Adeleke is privy to any development.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Supreme Court recently adjourned its ruling on the election in the state to July 5 in its sitting headed by Ibrahim Muhammad, who is the acting chief justice of Nigeria.

