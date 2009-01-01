Home | News | General | 'I'm ashamed and should have done better' - Another pastor apologises for raping a girl
'I'm ashamed and should have done better' - Another pastor apologises for raping a girl
With the buzz and momentum from Busola Dakolo's rape allegations against COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, another pastor has privately apologised to his victim for raping her many years ago.
According to the Whatsapp Chat shared on Twitter by the victim @sisiarinola, the pastor simply identified as Kenny is seen pleading for his action and also went on to say calling him out on social media can’t damage him.
See the screen shots below...
