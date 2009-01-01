I am proud to play for Super Eagles – Ola Aina

Super Eagles’ defender Ola Aina is happy to star for Nigeria at the ongoing 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Former England youth international has 10 caps for the three-time winners and 2013 champions and has played in the Eagles two games in Egypt, providing a brilliant backheel assist for Odion Ighalo in the first game against the Swallows of Burundi in Alexandria.

Aina, 22, also talked about missing out of the World Cup in Russia last year and how proud his family is for choosing to play for Nigeria.“It hasn’t been an easy journey after missing out on the World Cup, but I keep working hard and now feel extremely proud to play for Nigeria,” Aina said.

“Obviously, my family is proud and happy for me. It’s not easy to bounce back from tough times but I took a positive outlook at life last summer.



“That transition [switching from England] has to happen, you make decisions in life and live with it.

“Playing in this tournament is ticking something off the international list, I really love playing with this team, and it’s a huge family with an amazing spirit.”

Aina, who started his career with Chelsea but has had stints with Hull City and Torino on loan, is expected to start the Eagles final group B match against the Bareas of Madagascar at the Alexandria Stadium tomorrow.

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW