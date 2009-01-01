Home | News | General | Juventus set to announce signing of Ajax star who is also wanted by Barcelona next week

- Matthijs de Ligt set to be announced by Juventus on Monday

- The Dutchman is close to sealing a deal with the Italian champions

- De Ligt was earlier linked with Barcelona, PSG and Man United this summer

Italian League champions Juventus are reportedly planning to confirm the signing of Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt on Monday.

The 19-year-old center-back was said to have sealed a £67 million deal which will see him earn £140,000-a-week deal at the Allianz Stadium from next campaign.

De Ligt announced earlier this month that he will be joining the Old Lady having spoken to Cristiano Ronaldo during the UEFA Nations League final.

The teenage sensation was initially linked with a move to Barcelona, but Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain however jumped in the race to sign him.

SunSport quoting Corriere Dello Sport report Juve are close to sealing the deal and that "the finish line is approaching".

And once his deal is completed, the Italian side will slam a whopping £140 million release clause fee in the deal which will rise over the years.

De Ligt scored the winning goal in the game that saw Juventus crash out of the Champions League quarter-final last season.

When asked if the Portugal captain had asked him to become a team-mate at Juve, De Ligt said: "That could be true, yes. I didn't understand him at first. I was a little shocked, so I laughed, but I didn't say anything.

"Shortly after the game you are not at all concerned with it, you are disappointed you have lost and that is the only thing you are thinking about."

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ajax centre-back Matthijs de Ligt has disclosed that Cristiano Ronaldo was his boyhood hero as he nears a €70m switch to Juventus this summer.

Goal.com quoting Dutch magazine VI, reports that the center-back was said to have agreed a five-year deal with the Turin-based club this month.

Teams like Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United were among suitors ready to land the Ajax captain after his exploits in the Champions League last season.

