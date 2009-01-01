Home | News | General | 20-year-old house wife allegedly stabs husband to death in Anambra

- A 20-year-old lady identified as Makoduchukwu Ndubisi has been arrested by the police in Anambra for allegedly killing her husband

- It was reported that Ndubisi stabbed her husband, John Bosko Ngu, 35, to death with a sharp knife

- The injured man who was rushed to the hospital was certified dead upon arrival

A 20-year-old house wife identified as Makoduchukwu Ndubisi has allegedly killed her 35-year-old husband, John Bosko Ngu, in Anambra state.

Reports state that Ndubusi picked up by the police from her residence at NO. 16 Donking Street, Nsugbe, Anambra after the incident.

It was gathered that the 20-year-old lady got into s scuffle with her husband and stabbed him in the chest with a sharp knife. The injured man was immediately rushed to Boromeo hospital Onitsha for medical attention but was confirmed dead upon arrival.

Police detectives who visited the scene of the supposed crime reprimanded the young wife and are set to carry out further investigations to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

