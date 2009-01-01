Home | News | General | CAN finally reacts on sexual allegations against Pastor Fatoyinbo - CAN

- The Christian Association of Nigeria says it cannot interfere in the sexual allegations against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly

- The Christian body says it does not interfere in the running of churches

- Busola Dakolo, wife of a popular Nigerian musician Timi Dakolo, had alleged that Pastor Fatoyinbo sexually assaulted her twice when she was a teenager

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said it cannot interfere in the sexual allegations against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).

Recall that Busola Dakolo, wife of a popular Nigerian musician Timi Dakolo, accused Pastor Fatoyinbo of sexually assaulting her twice when she was a teenager, allegations Fatoyinbo has denied.

New Telegraph reports that the president of CAN, Supo Ayokunle, said the Christian body does not interfere in the running of churches.

Legit.ng gathers that media aide to Ayokunle, Oladeji Adebayo, noted that CAN only concerns itself with serving as an intermediary between the church and the government.

He said: “I am sorry CAN does not intervene in how churches are running. Churches belong to denominations and these are the two bodies that regulate how pastors run their ministries, not CAN.

“CAN deals with inter religious matters and stands between the church and the government.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) denied the sexual assault allegations against him.

In a long statement, Pastor Fatoyinbo denied the allegations against him, stating that he had never forced himself on anyone before even as an unbeliever. Fatoyinbo shared the statement on his Instagram page.

In a related report, politician and activist, Oby Ezekwesili, also addressed the issue on social media. The politician took to her Twitter account to express her thoughts after reading the interview.

Ezekwesili stated that what she read was a horrific experience. She also prayed for Busola's rapid healing.

According to the activist, molestation is a scourge that must be fought. She went ahead to advise Fatoyinbo to respond to the allegations as quickly as possible, which he had now done.

She tweeted: "I have just read @YNaija interview with Mrs Busola Dakolo on her former Pastor, Pastor Fatoyinbo of COZA. What I read is too horrific an experience. I pray Healing. R@pe is a scourge we must all fight. I’d advise the Pastor to quickly respond to her weighty charges. Quickly."

