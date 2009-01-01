Home | News | General | COZA: Social media influencers allegedly get offer of N2m to defend Biodun Fatoyinbo

- There has been a new development in the COZA pastor saga which is presently all the rage on social media

- It has been alleged that agents of Biodun Fatoyinbo are offering social media influencers N2m to defend him

- Nigerians have expressed disappointment and urged influencers not to collect the offered money

Amidst the trailblazing molestation allegation levied against Biodun Fatoyinbo and the accompanying reactions from Nigerians and celebrities, a new event has popped up.

It has been alleged that the agents of COZA pastor have gone on a wild money spree; it is said that they are offering social media influencers N2m to defend him and protect his reputation.

This allegation was first brought to the fore by The Cable who strongly asserted that social media opinion influencers are being offered as much as N2 million to upload posts in favour of Fatoyinbo.

See an Instagram post supporting this assertion below:

The reactions of Nigerians to this allegation have been those of disappointment and unhappiness. Some have also pleaded with influencers not to accept money given to them by the COZA pastor or his agents.

See some reactions below:

mzquinetamadi: "Nothing can stop us we must get to the root of this matter!!! #istandwithbusoladakolo #PastorStepDown"

hube95: "2m? To defend? By church members? Na Nigerians Dey do Nigerians."

_.tolu._: "Oh wow... I just know that with the way this case has escalated... There's no hiding place for the wicked.."

___realmiracle: ""I know that's what dey will do. instead of tackling the issue at hand dey are going about using money to shut ppl up..... this which means der is something about this church that this ppl are hiding."

roseisiagu: "This one cannot be covered up. I suggest they collect the money and still go ahead to keep exposing the truth."

iamdebbyking: "Anyone who takes money from them is heaping curses upon his family that shall visit them unto their tenth generation."

In the meanwhile, Nigerians have demanded that Biodun Fatoyinbo should step down from being the pastor of COZA till the whole matter is resolved. Even celebrity Adesua Etomi is also supporting this request.

[embedded content]

