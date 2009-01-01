Home | News | General | ECOWAS honours Stella Adadevoh, Kofi Annan, Acogny

- Dr Stella Adadevoh has been honoured posthumously by the Economic Community of West African States

- Former UN secretary general Kofi Annan and Germaine Acogny, a Senegalese dancer and choreographer were also honoured

- The trio were honoured with excellence awards and given cash gifts

The Economic Community of West African States has honoured Dr Stella Adadevoh, former UN secretary general Kofi Annan and Germaine Acogny, a Senegalese dancer and choreographer.

The trio were honoured with excellence awards and given cash gifts at the ECOWAS 55th Ordinary Session in Abuja, PM News reports.

READ ALSO: We cannot interfere in sexual allegations against Pastor Fatoyinbo - CAN

Legit.ng recalls that Adadevoh died in August 2014 after taking great risk to prevent Ebola virus from spreading in the city of Lagos after attending to a Liberian patient, Patrick Sawyer in her First Consultant Hospital, Ikoyi.

She was given posthumously a prize of $10,000.

Below is a post by Femi Adesina:

ECOWAS also gave Anna an award of $20,000 posthumously. It was received by his wife, Nane Annah.

Acogny was also given an award of excellence for being a deserving citizen of the Community on Violet Art Choregraphique.

The chairman of ECOWAS, President Muhammadu Buhari, presented all the awards and certificates.

Koffi Annah's wife expressed gratitude to ECOWAS for the awards given to the trio.

She said: "Thank you for this generous recognition of the immense contribution to the objectives of ECOWAS by my husband and dear friend.

“I would also like to thank ECOWAS on behalf of the two other laureates, two outstanding women of West Africa, the late Dr Ameyo Adadevoh her selfless sacrifice to curb the spread of Ebola in Nigeria.

“And Madam Germaine Acogny for the quality and richness of your artistic production."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) regional representative, Liz Ahua, hailed the collaboration between UNHCR and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in tackling myriads of humanitarian challenges in Africa.

She made the remarks at the opening ceremony of joint ECOWAS-UNHCR retreat for ECOWAS ambassadors in Uyo, on Monday, April 15, with theme: “Mixed population flows and durable solutions in the ECOWAS region".

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Nigerians set 2nd term agenda for President Buhari | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...