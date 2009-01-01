Home | News | General | Former Real Madrid and Inter Milan star arrested by police in Holland

- Wesley Sneijder was said to have been arrested by the police last weekend

- The former Real Madrid star was accused of damaging a car worth £5,400

- Sneijder has now been released by the authorities after paying up the bill to take of the damage

Former Real Madrid attacker Wesley Sneijder was reportedly arrested for damaging a car valued at £5.400 last weekend.

The 35-year-old midfielder, who currently plays for Qatari topflight side Al-Gharafa was spotted dressed in white top and dancing on the bonnet of the car.

He was also said to have broken the car's windscreen while drunk-dancing, and was immediately locked up in Utrecht while back in his home town.

Meanwhile, SunSport quoting former Manchester United target Algemeen Dagblad revealed the star has paid the £5382 compensation to the vehicle’s owner.

Soccer News further reports that the 2010 Champions League winner was also sighted planting a kiss on a blonde woman.

The former Galatasaray star has however been released by cops after offsetting the bill for the damage.

Meanwhile, the authorities refused to confirm it was the ex-Real Madrid attacker who was arrested for the offence, but admitted a 35-year-old male was in custody for destroying a car.

Sneijder was part of the Inter Milan squad that won treble under Jose Mourinho in 2010. He was capped 134 times for his country and won a number of honours while playing for Ajax, Madrid, Inter Milan and Galatasaray.

He headed to the Middle East in January 2018 after he was released by French side Nice following a five-month stint in Ligue 1.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a car crash, it has been confirmed in Spain.

The former Arsenal, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla striker passed away following the accident on that occurred on Saturday, June 1.

Former club Sevilla tweeted: "We couldn't be confirming worse news. Beloved Sevilla star José Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision. Rest in peace."

