He asked me to sleep in his hotel room - Another lady accuses Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of ill-act

- A family friend of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo identified as Dr. Dolapo Seji has opened on her on experience with the pastor

- According to Dr Seji, many years ago, Pastor Biodun had made advances at her by inviting her into his hotel room to pass the night

- Although she turned it down, she stated that she believes Busola Dakolo because she almost fell a victim

Yet another lady has spoken up concerning her experience with Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of COZA. The lady identified as Dr. Dolapo Seji who claimed to be a family friend of the said pastor shared a post where she stated that Fatoyinbo made advances at her many years ago.

Dr Seji who first saluted Busola for her courage shared that she believes the musician's wife as she almost fell a victim of the pastor many years ago. In her post, Dolapo, stated that her sister was a member of his church and the pastor had become a family friend, on one of his trips to Lagos, he had asked Seji to share his hotel bedroom with him at night.

Being in her twenties at the time, Dolapo suspected there was more to his request even though she said that he made it sound very innocent. Dr. Seji turned down the apparent summon and cut all connections with the pastor.

Read her post below:

Meanwhile, Wale Jana, COZA member who defended Pastor Biodun over alleged se'xual assault incurred the wrath of some of his customers. '

Recently, two of his customers recently destroyed his products which they had purchased from him.

Many have vowed to never patronise the business of the man they are describing as a 'rap3 apologist'.

