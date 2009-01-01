Home | News | General | Deeper Life landlord in Enugu pastes notice, warns against wearing trousers in his house (photos)

- A member of Deeper Life Bible Church recently took an action which has got many wondering

- The individual who is a landlord pasted a notice outside the gate of his house warning tenants, visitors not to wear trousers into the house

- This landlord's house is located in Achara, Enugu state

A Nigerian youth identified on Instagram as @Pablo_Richie captured a photo of a notice board placed outside a particular compound in Achara, Enugu state.

The notice board contains a strict warning telling anyone (tenant or otherwise) walking into the compound not to step in with trousers or shorts.

According to @Pablo_Richie, he used to live in that compound but a new landlord took over the building and old tenants were given quit notice. Pablo had decided to pass through the route of his old house to a particular destination; this was how he stumbled into the notice board.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

One other detail the Instagram user gave was that the new landlord was a member of Deeper Life Church. Hence, this must have prompted the notice board placed on the wall.

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

See the post below:

READ ALSO: What the world sees as beauty is abomination to God - Pastor Kumuyi

READ ALSO: Senator Shehu Sani reacts to Pastor Kumuyi's call not to attack President Buhari

Recently, it was said that a couple's wedding was cancelled by the Deeper Life Church in Bayelsa because they ate from the same plate. Many reacted to this controversy.

Later on, the church reacted to this news by saying the real reason the wedding was put on hold was because the couple had engaged in an romantic affair before marriage.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better.

Should a 'homeless' man move into a house built by his wife? (Nigerian Street Interview) | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...