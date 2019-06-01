Nigeria vs Madagascar: Gernot Rohr rules out two Super Eagles players due to injury





Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has ruled out Abdullahi Shehu and Jamilu Collins for their last group game at the African Cup of Nations in Egypt against Madagascar on Sunday.





This means that Ola Aina and Chidozie Awaziem will continue as fullbacks in tomorrow’s game.





However, the former Burkina Faso’s coach remains optimistic that Shehu and Collins will be available for selection for the knockout rounds.





”Collins and Shehu are on the way to recovery, they are having special training sessions with the physical coach and physio, even this morning,” Rohr told reporters on Saturday.





”I hope they will be available for the next game, not for this one. This one is too short, we don’t want to take risks. We have enough players, 21 players.





”It is true that that they are fullbacks but Awaziem and Ola Aina did the job well, we didn’t concede any goal so there is no reason to take a risk to bring them in tomorrow.”





Shehu suffered a hamstring problem against Burundi last weekend.

