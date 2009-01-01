Ohanaeze blows hot, asks Tinubu to bury presidential ambition





Chuks Ibegbu, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has asked the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, to shelve any ambition he is nursing for 2023 presidential election.





Ibegbu, who made the group’s position known, in an interview with reporters on Friday, in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, urged the ex-Lagos State governor to rather form a Non Governmental Organization (NGO), to assist poor Nigerians and democratise the wealth some of them accrued from the country.





Former Minister of Works, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, had declared that a national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu was the best person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.





The former Minister, who recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said he was going to support the former Lagos Governor to emerge President in 2023.

“I have been reading and watching a lot of comments about it. I believe 2023 should be thrown open. Nobody should be shut out. There is nothing wrong about Southwest showing interest. We are talking about democracy”.





But, according to Ibegbu, “This is the tie for him and other Nigerians that made their wealth solely from Nigeria politics, to pay back to the society they milked directly and indirectly. I wonder why and how Tinubu could nurse such ambition, if its true, when the South East and the third leg of Nigeria is yet to occupy the position.





“I laud Tinubu’s courage and efforts to deepen the democratic space from the June 12 days, but it appears diminishing return is now setting in. I think it’s high time for him to help build an equitable and just Nigeria.





“He should be less controversial and less ambitious, so that, those who cherish his doggedness will not abandon him in the years ahead. Let him listen to the voices of wisdom from Yoruba land . You know our Yoruba brothers are known as arbiters of fairness and justice.”

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW