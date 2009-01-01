Home | News | General | Breaking: Man United announce second signing of the season and it is a big one

- Aaron Wan-Bissaka has signed a deal with Manchester United from Crystal Palace

- The 21-year-old English right back signed a five-year contract with an option to extend for a further year at Man United

- Wan-Bissaka picked up both the fans’ player of the year award and also the players’ player of the year award in his first full season with Crystal Palace last campaign

Premier League giants Manchester United on Saturday, June 29, confirmed the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace.

The 21-year-old right back signed a five-year contract with an option to extend for a further year at Man United and the deal is believed to be within the region of £45 million to £50 million.

Speaking after watching Wan-Bissaka sign his new deal, Man United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “Aaron is one of the best upcoming defenders in the Premier League. He has the right work ethic, talent and mentality to play for Manchester United and he fits exactly the type of player that we are looking to bring into the squad to help us improve and push on further.

“Aaron is a young, hungry player and eager to learn and that’s important at his age. I am delighted he has signed with us and we look forward to continuing his tremendous development so far.”

On his part, Wan-Bissaka expressed his delight at joining Man United as he described it as an unbelievable feeling.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

Aaron Wan-Bissaka said: “It’s an unbelievable feeling and an honour to call myself a Manchester United player and something I know that only a small number of players have the privilege to say.

“I can’t wait to get going and integrated into the squad. I will have a short break now after the European Championships but I’m looking forward to starting training with the manager and my new team-mates on the pre-season tour.”

The English defender, who came through the ranks of Crystal Palace’s academy, made his professional debut in February 2018 and picked up both the fans’ player of the year award and also the players’ player of the year award in his first full season.

READ ALSO: Madagascar vs Nigeria: Rohr, Balogun get surprise birthday celebration ahead of tie

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported about an adorable photo of Wan-Bissaka posing with his family as a child in a United jersey, which sent the social media agog.

The throwback has the star in a old vintage Man United kit (back in the glory days) posed with what looks like his mum, dad and brother captioned "Family", above it.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Super Eagles team co-coordinator Pascal reveals what happened after Argentina beat Nigeria - Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...