Home | News | General | Breaking: Niger president takes over from Buhari as new ECOWAS chairman

- Nigerien president Mahamadou Issoufou has been elected the new chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of States and Government

- The Nigerien president took over from the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari as the new chairman of ECOWAS on Saturday, June 29

- This was the 55th session of the ECOWAS Summit of Heads of States and Government held at the presidential villa, Abuja

Mahamadou Issoufou, president of the Republic of Niger, has been elected the new chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of States and Government.

President Issoufou, who has been the leader of the Francophone Niger Republic since 2011, took over from President Muhammadu Buhari as the new ECOWAS chairman on Saturday, June 29, Daily Trust reports.

Legit.ng gathers that the Nigerien president emerged the new ECOWAS chairman at the 55th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Summit of Heads of States and Government held at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Saturday, June 29.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Economic Community of West African States honoured Dr Stella Adadevoh, former UN secretary general Kofi Annan and Germaine Acogny, a Senegalese dancer and choreographer.

The trio were honoured with excellence awards and given cash gifts at the ECOWAS 55th Ordinary Session in Abuja.

Recall that Adadevoh died in August 2014 after taking great risk to prevent Ebola virus from spreading in the city of Lagos after attending to a Liberian patient, Patrick Sawyer in her First Consultant Hospital, Ikoyi.

She was given posthumously a prize of $10,000.

ECOWAS also gave Anna an award of $20,000 posthumously. It was received by his wife, Nane Annan.

Acogny was also given an award of excellence for being a deserving citizen of the Community on Violet Art Choregraphique.

The former chairman of ECOWAS, President Muhammadu Buhari, presented all the awards and certificates.

Kofi Annan's wife expressed gratitude to ECOWAS for the awards given to the trio.

She said: "Thank you for this generous recognition of the immense contribution to the objectives of ECOWAS by my husband and dear friend."

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Nigerians set 2nd term agenda for President Buhari | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...