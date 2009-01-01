Home | News | General | Defending champions Cameroon battle rival Ghana to draw in tough AFCON 2019 clash

- Cameroon vs Ghana ended in a barren draw as the AFCON 2019 witnessed its second goalless draw after Mauritania vs Angola earlier in the day ended scoreless

- Cameroon had the better chances to win the game but were denied on several occasions by goalkeeper Richard Ofori

- The Indomitable Lions top Group F with four points while Ghana remain second with two points

Ghana and Cameroon shared spoils at the Ismailia Stadium in their second group F game at the Africa Cup of Nations played on Saturday, June 29.

The game was fairly balanced out in terms of chances and clear cut opportunities, as the Indomitable Lions tried to find their way to down Black Stars and make it through to the last 16.

Ghana was first to show intent to score as Nuhu Kasim released a superb dipping volley at the edge of the box that flew above the crossbar on its way out.

The Black Stars continued their onslaught as Newcastle's Christian Atsu charged through the middle down the edge of the box and fired a thunderous strike that flew wide of the target.

Richard Ofori came to Ghana's rescue after Clinton N'Jie found himself on a one-on-one position against the Ghana shot-stopper, who pulled off a brilliant save to deny Black Stars once again.

Christian Bassogog almost booked Clarence Seedorf's team a spot in the last 16 after collecting a pass inside the box, but Ghana's defence steered by Jonathan Mensah thwarted his attempt.

Ajax Keeper Andre Onana was at his best to deny Ghana's Andrew Yiadom after he found himself up against the Cameroon keeper, who saved his shot .

The closest attempt in the game came in the dying minutes when Ghana's Owusu Kwabena gave two defenders the slip and fired for goal only for the ball to smash against the crossbar and go out.

The game ended scoreless leaving both teams well placed to progress to the last 16 after picking up a point a piece to leave Cameroon top with four points and Ghana second with two points.

