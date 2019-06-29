Home | News | General | INEC commences training of ad-hoc staff ahead of Bayelsa, Kogi guber polls

- The Independent National Electoral Commission says it has commenced ghe recruitment training and deployment of ad-hoc staff ahead of Bayelsa and Kogi states elections

- The chairman of the commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this in Abuja on Friday, June 28

- The two states will be holding their governorship elections on November 16, 2019

The recruitment training and deployment of ad-hoc staff has been commenced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the November 16, 2019 governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states.

The disclosure was made in Abuja by INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, on Friday, June 28.

This was during the a policy dialogue on “Dynamics of delegation: Reforms in the recruitment, training and deployment of ad-hoc election personnel”, held in Abuja and organised by The Electoral Institute, Nigerian Tribune reports.

Legit.ng gathers that Yakubu said the commission would continue to review reforms in the delegation of responsibilities to the ad-hoc election personnel from one election to another.

READ ALSO: Sexual allegations: Onochie asks police to invite Pastor Fatoyinbo for questioning

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that offer from the people of Kogi West senatorial district extended to a member of the House of Representatives, Honourable James Abiodun Faleke, to contest the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming gubernatorial poll, was rejected by the lawmaker.

The lawmaker, who rejected the offer at a meeting of stakeholders from the area in Abuja on Friday, June 28, asked the people to choose a candidate with the interest of the area at heart.

Faleke said they must take their destiny in their hands and negotiate with all the aspirants in the race before selecting one to support.

In another previous report by Legit.ng, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s National Working Committee (NWC), ordered a fresh congress to elect new officers for its Kogi state chapter.

The party's national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, made this known in Lokoja on Friday, June 21.

Ologbondiyan said that the decision to hold the congress was due to the fact that the tenure of the present state officers would come to an end on July 22.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He, however, said that the congress would not hold at local government and ward levels of the party.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Osun 2018: I have evidence that they added to APC’s votes - PDP Chairman | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...