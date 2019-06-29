Home | News | General | Soldier allegedly selling ammunition to kidnappers arrested by police in Kaduna

- A 32-year-old Nigerian Army soldier has landed in police net in Kaduna for allegedly selling ammunition to suspected kidnappers

- The soldier identified as Lance Corporal Koza Yabiliok was paraded alongside sixty-one other criminal suspects

- All the suspects were arrested by the police for various offences across the state in the last two weeks

A 32-year-old Nigerian Army soldier, Lance Corporal Koza Yabiliok has been arrested by the Kaduna state police command for allegedly selling ammunition to suspected kidnappers.

Sixty-one other criminal suspects were also arrested by the command for various offences across the state in the last two weeks.

While he was being paraded by the police, Lance Corporal Yabiliok told newsmen that he sold each of the live ammunition for N400, The Nation reports.

Legit.ng gathers that the soldier, who is said to be serving in the military units in Jaji Military Cantonment, Kaduna state, said he never knew his customer was a kidnapper until they were arrested by the police.

The suspect said: “He told me that, he needed the ammunition for protection of their cattle against rustlers. That is why I sold them to him. I never knew he is a kidnapper.”

The state commissioner of police, Ali Aji Janga, said: “I invited you here to update you on the Command’s recent successes in combating crime and criminality in Kaduna state within the last two weeks.

“During the period under review, we have continued to intensify a furious manhunt on bandits and other criminals across the command through some carefully planned strategic operations including ‘Operation Puff Adder’ that has been launched by the Inspector General of Police IGP Mohammed Adamu Abubakar NPM, mni and the subsequent on-going Confidence Building Campaign the Command vigorously carry out across the State particularly along our respective Expressways.

“Like I said earlier, the Command has recorded some successes within the past two weeks with the arrest of sixty two (62) suspects on different crimes and belonging to different suspected criminal gangs that terrorize citizens of the State and we have also made recoveries of several exhibits respectively.

“The suspects are aiding investigation and will be prosecuted on completion of investigations accordingly. On this note, I want to sincerely appreciate the relentless effort of our officers and men in line of duty. I also appreciate the good people of Kaduna State for their continued support to our fight against crime and criminality."

According to the police chief, different kinds of arms, ammunition and other dangerous weapons and other items including vehicles and drugs were recovered from the suspects.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian Army troops arrested 25 bandits and recovered cache of arms and ammunition in Sokoto, Katsina and Kebbi as the anti-banditry operations continue in some parts of the country.

The disclosure was made on Saturday, June 29, by the acting director of Army public relations, Colonel Sagir Musa.

