Niger: Tribunal dismisses PDP's appeal, accept APC's submissions



The Niger state governorship election petition sitting in Minna on 29 of June 2019 dismissed the objection of counsel to PDP and Umar Nasko, Barr Mohammed Ndayako and admits in evidence all documents tendered by the 2nd Respondent, All Progressives Congress, APC.

The objection was ruled as misconceived and ill-fated.

Counsel to the Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, in the ongoing election petition in Minna Mr J. S Okutepa,  SAN today orders PDP lead counsel, Barr Mohammed Ndayako to vacate the front row meant for members of the Inner Bar.

The matter was adjourned to 23 July for the adoption of written addresses

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

