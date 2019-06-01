Home | News | General | How Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ boosted my music – JoeBoy

By Rotimi Agbana

Overtime, recording a cover of a top artiste’s song has paved the way for many underground musical greenhorns. Lagos State-born Afro-pop artiste, Joseph Akinfenwa Donnus, a.k.a Joeboy has been a beneficiary.

Speaking with Showtime on how he came to limelight, the singer who was discovered on social media by fellow singer, Mr. Eazi, explained how doing a cover of UK musician, Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ helped to boost his music career.

“I grew up in a music family; my older brother was in the choir and my dad played the keyboard in church. Also, I used to be in the studio with big shots like ID Cabasa and 9ice when I was in primary school. I normally watch when they start music from scratch, so that got music in me. Then I started singing for fun; I made a cover for Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of you’ and it went viral. That was when my career started”, he said.

He added that hanging out with the likes of 9ice, ID Cabasa among others gave him the inspiration and encouragement to believe he can also be a successful musician like them.

“Hanging out with 9ice, ID Cabasa and other top music shots has rubbed off well on my music. It made me realize that I can also do music and be successful. A lot of people think that there is a slim chance at making it in the music industry in Nigeria or even not possible, but then I saw people like 9ice that was like a normal older brother to me then and in no time he was in South Africa, doing tours and shutting down the whole place. That gave me the motivation that I can also do music and be successful in it. I can say the likes of 9ice and ID Cabasa in one way or the other inspired me”, he said.

