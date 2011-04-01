Home | News | General | No bad blood between Zlatan and I – Jaywon

By Rotimi Agbana

When indigenous Afro-pop music singer, Jaywon, fondly called ‘Oba Orin’, scolded street music rapper, Zlatan Ibile, it sparked off speculations that a messy intellectual theft scandal was looming but such is hardly the case as both musicians have made peace.



Speaking with Showtime on the matter, Jaywon noted that he and Zlatan have since buried the hatchet after having a matured conversation.

“Yes, Zlatan and I had a conversation on the matter. I already told you that I have no personal issues with him because I’m a free minded person; I don’t have time for unnecessary bad blood for another artiste. I just needed to address what happened because it has been happening in the industry and nobody has deemed it fit to address the matter. After his message on my page, he sent me a direct message On Instagram and I replied him. That same day, he came to my house and we recorded two new songs”, he said.

He added that unlike some artistes who see music as a their all in all, it is not a do or die affair for him.

“This music business is not a do or die affair; the best thing to do in situations like this is to speak your mind because if something irks you and you keep it in your mind you’re only killing yourself. But when you speak out, everybody would get to know how you feel about that particular situation. When he saw me the first thing I did was tell him that he should have told me about it and he apologized that for anything he cannot disrespect me. The truth is I just had to address the issue and right now we’re both fine”, he concluded.

