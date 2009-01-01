50 African-Americans arrive Edo state in search of ancestral origin

About 50 African-American tourists have arrived in Benin City, the Edo state capital, in search of their ancestral origin.

The tourists, who arrived from California, United States, were entertained by the Benin Cultural Troupe and treated to delicious local African dishes, including palm nut fruits (banga) soup, blended vegetable (black) soup, owo soup, pounded yam and agidi (corncake), among others.

A representative of Jemi Alade, organisers of the tour, Mr. Andy Ehanire, in an interview with journalists, said the Americans were on a rediscovery visit to trace their roots.

Also, the Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare II, expressed joy that many African-Americans were doing well in their respective fields.



The monarch spoke when the visitors were led to his palace by the Edo State Commissioner for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs, Osemwengie Ero.

He said he was proud of African-Americans like Martin Luther King, Jesse Jackson, Malcom X and former America’s President Barack Obama.

