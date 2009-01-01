Home | News | General | Luis Suarez's Uruguay bow out of Copa America tourney after losing 5-4 to Peru on penalties

- Uruguay vs Peru Copa America clash saw La Celeste bow out of the competition 5-4 on penalties

- The two teams played goalless draw during regulation period as they failed to find the back of the net

- Peru will battle Chile in their next game, while Argentina and Brazil lock horns in the other match

Peru are through to the semifinal of this year's Copa America tournament following their 5-4 win on penalties over Uruguay at the Arena Fonte Nova on Saturday, June 29.

Coach Ricardo Gareca's men converted all five spot kicks to book a date with Chile at the last four stage having played goalless draw during regulation period.

It was Barcelona star Luis Suarez who got his side off to wrong footings after failing to convert his chance when he took his penalty, and they were unable to recover from the early miss.

Meanwhile, it was not only Suarez that was wasteful in the meeting as Edinson Cavani had the chance to shoot his side ahead in the first half, but he squandered the opportunity.

On return after the half time break, captain Diego Godin was also presented with another glaring chance but shied away from making it count for his side.

Although, coach Oscar Tabárez's men scored twice during the open play but twice those goals were ruled out by Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio.

Meanwhile, the hero of the match would be Peru's goalkeeper Pedro Gallese who made fantastic saves during the penalty kicks and help his side reach the next stage of the championship.

This victory however means that Peru will battle defending champions Chile at the next stage on July 4, while the second semifinal between Brazil and Argentina comes up a day earlier.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Argentina captain Lionel Messi believes poor pitch conditions in Brazil has affected his performances at the Copa America even as he claimed the tournament hasn’t been his best.

Speaking after Argentina 2-0 win against Venuezela, Messi slammed the state of the pitches in Brazil but admitted their next opponent will be their toughest test at the tournament.

Messi who has scored just a penalty against Qatar at the tournament doesn't think he has performed to his best at the 2019 Copa America.

