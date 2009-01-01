Home | News | General | Kola Abiola cannot speak about Tinubu, June 12 - APC chieftain Ajomale

- Former chairman of Lagos APC, Chief Henry Ajomale, has cleared air on Kola Abiola's allegation on Tinubu

- Kola Abiola had alleged that Tinubu lobbied to work with Abacha during June 12 struggles

- Ajomole, however, described Kola Abiola's allegation on Tinubu as blatant lies

Former chairman of the Lagos state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Henry Ajomale, has urged Nigerians to ignore the submissions of Kola Abiola, son of the late MKO Abiola, about Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s role before, during and after the June 12 struggles.

In an interview with The Nation, he said the younger Abiola could not speak on the APC's national leader’s role in the pro-democracy struggles in Nigeria.

Legit.ng gathered that Ajomole noted that Kola Abiola lied against Tinubu, adding that he did not know what Kola wanted to gain from the lies.

He said Kola Abiola was trying to distort history but thank God many eminent Nigerians who played active role during the June 12 struggle, and who knew the roles each individual played, have been debunking Kola’s claims.

"As a close associate of Tinubu who was together with Tinubu during that period, and still with him today, when I saw that interview by Kola, I knew he was being mischievous.

''But it is gladdening that Kola’s claims had been described as nothing but tissues of lies by many Nigerians, including Col. Tony Nyiam (retd), a former president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and General Secretary, National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, among a host of others.

''Tinubu is one of the great pillars of our democracy. Kola Abiola can’t rubbish him. No individual or group can rubbish him'', he said.

He said Tinubu played an indelible role in the struggle for the enthronement of democracy in Nigeria, adding that he used his personal resources to fight the military which annulled the June 12 1993 elections. How possible, how can a senator want to become a commissioner or administrator?

''As a senator, Tinubu was far and above all these positions. He never hobnobbed with the military. Have you seen any of the other Abiola’s children coming out to support Kola’s claims against Tinubu? Tinubu was one of those who funded Radio Kudirat, the pro-democracy broadcasting outfit based in London which became a thorn in the flesh of the Abacha junta.

''During the period in question, Tinubu was an elected Senator but when Abacha dissolved the Senate after sacking the Interim National Government headed by Ernest Shonekan, Tinubu formed a group of Senators that were opposed to Abacha and the military.

''This group of senators, led by Tinubu, became a thorn in the flesh of the military to the extent that Abacha arrested Tinubu and detained him in Ikoyi Prison for nine (9) months before he later went on exile to continue the struggle against the military dictatorship.

Ajomole further stated that before he fled into exile, Abacha had already declared Tinubu an enemy, saying that the military had become uncomfortable with his anti-military stance and declared him a persona non-grata.

He said: ''At a point, Abacha junta falsely accused Tinubu of planning to bomb NNPC depot at Ejigbo in Lagos. It was at this point that Tinubu decided to go into exile. Tinubu never had anything to do with lobbying Abacha for any appointment.

''Rather, it was the leader of the political association that Tinubu belonged to, the Primrose Group, led by Chief Dapo Sarumi, that unfortunately decided to participate in Abacha’s government, and he was made the minister for communications.

''When Sarumi was planning to take that appointment, Tinubu got wind of it and he leaked it to other members of the group. But despite our efforts to persuade Sarumi not to join Abacha’s government, he refused to listen to us and went ahead to serve in Abacha’s government. All these goes to show that what Kola said about Tinubu were lies.

Not only that. It also shows that Kola was also not on the same page with his father politically at the height of the June 12 crisis. I will humbly urge Tinubu to ignore those who are trying to portray him in bad light for political and selfish reasons.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano, hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for immortalising late Moshood Abiola, by proclaiming in his honour a national holiday and renaming the Abuja National Stadium after him.

