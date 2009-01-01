Home | News | General | Rohr gives promising updates on 2 Super Eagles stars ahead of Madagascar clash

- Madagascar vs Nigeria will still be without a couple of inured Super Eagles stars

- Gernor Rohr has revealed that Shehu Abdullahi and Jamilu Collins will not be available

- Nigeria top Group B with six points going into their last game against Madagascar

Madagascar vs Nigeria: Gernot Rohr has given injury updates on Shehu Abdullahi and Jamilu Collins ahead of Super Eagles final Group B clash.

Abdullahi was stretched off after picking up a hamstring injury in their first match against Burundi, while Collins is yet to play a match at AFCON 2019.

Both players have resumed light training as they hope to recover in time to campaign with Nigeria's quest for a fourth AFCON title.

READ ALSO: Real Madrid offer Bale, Navas, Rodriguez for Man United's Pogba

During a press briefing before the match against Madagascar, Rohr expressed confidence that both players will be in contention to feature against the Super Eagles round of 16 opponents.

“They are having special training sessions with the physios and I hope that they will be available for the next game [Round of 16] not this one [against Madagascar]," he told media.

“[Madagascar game] is too short and we don’t want to take any risk.”

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

Nigeria have already sealed their place in the last 16 after recording two 1-0 wins against Burundi and Guinea.

And at least a draw against Madagascar will confirm Nigeria's place as Group B winners going into the next round.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Shehu Abdullahi, Jamilu Collins and Samuel Kalu were notable absentees from Super Eagles training on Monday, June 24, ahead of their Group B clash with Guinea.

Gernot Rohr's men trained behind closed doors, giving players room to prepare for their encounter against the National Elephants.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Super Eagles will avoid World Cup mistakes at AFCON 2019 - John Ogu| Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...