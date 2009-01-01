Home | News | General | Biodun Fatoyinbo: Man claims he was paid N10k to protest in favor of COZA pastor (video)
Biodun Fatoyinbo: Man claims he was paid N10k to protest in favor of COZA pastor (video)



- Heavy protest is currently ongoing at the COZA branch in Abuja

- A Nigerian man claimed he was paid to protest in favor of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo

- The man said some church officials gave him N10k

In the heat of the ongoing protest against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of Commonweath of Zion Assembly (COZA), following molestation allegations by Busola Dakolo, a man has claimed that he was paid handsomely to back the man of God.

Legit.ng reporters on ground at the COZA premises captured the moment a young man made claims that he was paid the sum of N10,000 by some officials in the church to march in solidarity for Pastor Biodun.

In the video, the man could be heard saying he was the only one that was given the incentive among those leading the pro-COZA protest.

Watch the video below:

We would keep you updated as more events unfold.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously gathered that a high number of security operatives including men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Nigerian army and some officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps

