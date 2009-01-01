Biodun Fatoyinbo: Man claims he was paid N10k to protest in favor of COZA pastor (video)
- 2 hours 3 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
- Heavy protest is currently ongoing at the COZA branch in Abuja
- A Nigerian man claimed he was paid to protest in favor of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo
- The man said some church officials gave him N10k
In the heat of the ongoing protest against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of Commonweath of Zion Assembly (COZA), following molestation allegations by Busola Dakolo, a man has claimed that he was paid handsomely to back the man of God.
Legit.ng reporters on ground at the COZA premises captured the moment a young man made claims that he was paid the sum of N10,000 by some officials in the church to march in solidarity for Pastor Biodun.
In the video, the man could be heard saying he was the only one that was given the incentive among those leading the pro-COZA protest.
Watch the video below:
READ ALSO: Coza member who defended Pastor Biodun incurs wrath of Nigerians
PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app
We would keep you updated as more events unfold.
PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously gathered that a high number of security operatives including men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Nigerian army and some officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps
NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better
READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda
Entertainment Gist: Is Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo guilty of assaulting Timi Dakolo's wife Busola? | Legit TV
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles