Home | News | General | HAPPENING NOW: Biodun Fatoyinbo arrives church, wife delivers sermon as protests rock COZA

- Police have cordoned off the Lagos COZA church to prevent protest against pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo

- Pastor Fayoinbo was accused of molesting Busola, the wife of popular singer, Timi Dakolo

- The protest is being organised by #churchtoomovement as advocacy against the pastor

There is heavy police presence at the Lagos chapter of COZA church to prevent possible protest against the senior pastor of the church, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, over allegation of molestation of Busola Dokolo.

Legit.ng reports that the protest is being organised by #churchtoomovement as advocacy against Biodun Fatoyinbo's molestation allegations.

The COZA members in Abuja formed human barricade to prevent protesters from proceeding to the front of their church.

Nigerians storm Lagos COZA church to protest against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo. Photo Credit: Monday Idara.

Source: Original

Legit.ng reports that the church members in Abuja allegedly mobilized thugs to disrupt the peaceful protest in front of their church.

Despite the protest, the first Bible reading in the church was taken from 2 Samuel 22:5, which reads: ''When the waves of death compassed me, the floods of ungodly men made me afraid'' (King James version).

Nigerians storm Abuja COZA church to protest against Fatoyinbo. Photo credit: Jerrywright Ukwu

Source: Original

It was reported that on Friday, June 28, 2019, the Nigerian social media was rent with the news of popular singer, Timi Dakolo’s wife, Busola, speaking up about her alleged past with the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Members of Abuja COZA church allegedly hired thugs to disrupt protest against Fatoyinbo. Photo credit: Jerrywright Ukwu

Source: Original

Busola had in an exclusive interview with Y Naija, accused Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of molesting her when she was a teenager.

She had explained that she used to live in Ilorin with her family and she had gone home for the holiday when her sisters told her about a new gathering that was like an Hip-Hop church called the Divine Delight Club where young people gathered to worship God.

Nigerians storm Lagos COZA church to protest against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo. Photo Credit: Monday Idara.

Source: Original

Busola also noted that her sisters had convinced her to attend the gathering even though she had reservations about their style of worship.

Nigerians storm Lagos COZA church to protest against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo. Photo Credit: Monday Idara.

Source: Original

Nigerians storm Lagos COZA church to protest against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo. Photo Credit: Monday Idara.

Source: Original

Nigerians storm Lagos COZA church to protest against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo. Photo Credit: Monday Idara.

Source: Original

Nigerians storm Lagos COZA church to protest against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo. Photo Credit: Monday Idara.

Source: Original

Nigerians storm Lagos COZA church to protest against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo. Photo Credit: Monday Idara.

Source: Original

Nigerians storm Lagos COZA church to protest against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo. Photo Credit: Monday Idara.

Source: Original

Nigerians storm Lagos COZA church to protest against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo. Photo Credit: Monday Idara.

Source: Original

Nigerians storm Lagos COZA church to protest against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo. Photo Credit: Monday Idara.

Source: Original

Nigerians storm Lagos COZA church to protest against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo. Photo Credit: Monday Idara.

Source: Original

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Singer Timi Dakolo dared COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, to sue him if he did not commit the crime he was accused of.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Entertainment Gist: Is Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo guilty of assaulting Timi Dakolo's wife Busola?

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...