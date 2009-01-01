Home | News | General | 4 car thieves lure taxi driver with laced 'suya' to steal his vehicle (photo)

- A gang of car thieves has been arrested in Lagos state

- It was discovered that the thieves operate by offering victims laced suya that puts them to sleep

- The group included a mother of 4 and three adult men who sell stolen vehicles in the eastern part of Nigeria

Legit.ng has gathered that a gang of car thieves has been apprehended in Lagos state after they stole a Toyota Corolla from a victim in Festac area of Lagos.

The victim identified Clifford Echereode uses his Toyota Corolla to work from time to time as a car service driver. Under the pretense of needing a car service, the gang stole his car after feeding a sedative.

According to reports, a 34-year-old man identified as Iwueze Kingsley had ordered the car service claiming that he wanted to pick up his brother who was on his way from Ghana at the airport.

Mother of 4 arrested alongside three male car thieves who lured a victim with laced suya Source: The Nation

Source: UGC

However, before heading to the airport, the suspect told the victim he intended to take some drinks at a bar while they waited a few minutes before heading to the airport.

Kingsley offered the driver barbecued meat, popularly known as suya, laced with Ativan, a drug, known to put people to sleep. After the victim dozed off, the suspect reportedly escaped with his Toyota Corolla car, an Infinix Android smartphone and other valuables.

After the incident was reported to the police, an investigation was launched by the intelligence response team in Lagos. The culprit was apprehended and interrogated.

During the interrogation, Kingsley confessed to the crime naming Moses Ugwu, Onyebuchi Odoh and a mother of 4 Ugwoueke Euphemia as his accomplice. He revealed that the woman was responsible for lacing food offered to victims with Ativan.

According to The Nation, Kingsley had also revealed that Odoh was responsible for receiving the stolen cars and selling them in the east.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that a gang of armed robbers had stolen five hundred loaves of bread in Zimbabwe with an unmarked vehicle. The loaves of bread were stolen during a delivery at a Zimbabwean bakery on Tuesday, June 18.

